Eric R. Mortenson, Jr.

April 1933 – September 2021



Eric Robert Hjalmar Mortenson Jr., 88, of Warren, RI, passed away peacefully, with family by his side, on September 25, 2021 at HopeHealth Hospice Inpatient Center. Eric was born in Providence to Eric and Dora (Burke) Mortenson. He was the husband of late Sally (Hill) Mortenson – “the love of his life”.



Eric grew up in Seekonk, MA where his grandmother and mother ran Pine Gables Nursing Home. He enjoyed telling many stories of his extraordinary childhood for which he was grateful. He attended East Providence High School, then went onto college.

A 1955 graduate of Norwich University, Montpelier, Vermont where his coach described him as the fastest skater he had ever seen. One of Eric’s proudest moments was when the Men’s Hockey Teams of 1952 and 1953, of which he was an integral part, were inducted into the school’s Athletic Hall of Fame. As written in his senior yearbook, “Eat, think, and sleep hockey is Eric’s motto”.



Eric embarked on a successful career as a structural engineer. After a brief position for a Pennsylvania granite company, he was employed by Robinson, Green, & Bereta, Providence, RI, Village Green Builders, and was owner of Eric R. Mortenson Co. for many years. He subsequently moved to Dataw Island, SC where he retired in 2005. His return to RI in 2005, led him to become an active supporter of his family. He enjoyed going to his grandchildren’s hockey and Little League baseball games, as well as attending graduations and other events. He was a prolific reader with a special interest in mysteries and historical fiction.



Eric’s professional accolades include: Honorary Lifetime Member of Rhode Island Society of Professional Engineers; Past President of Rhode Island Society of Professional Engineers; former member of American Society of Civil Engineers; Registered Structural Professional Engineer, South Carolina.



Eric was an amazing athlete. He was a star hockey player for East Providence High School and played baseball for RI Amateur League, Attleboro Twilight League 1952-1953. His lifelong joy was golf. He was a member of Wannamoisett Country Club, Rumford, RI 1967-1995, Dataw Island Country Club 1995-2005, where he got his only hole-in-one. Back in RI, he enjoyed golfing with his beloved brother John Mortenson and his devoted daughter Carol Lee at Pine Valley CC, Rehoboth, MA.



Eric was proud to be the patriarch of his family. He is survived by his brother, Peter Mortenson of Warren, RI; daughters Lori Mortenson Vastano (Chuck Nemitz), of Natick, MA, Carol Lee Baggott (Paul), of Warren, RI, Dianne Mortenson, of Warren, RI; and son Eric (Ricky) Mortenson III (Eva), of Ellicott City, MD; grandchildren Kaitlyn Mortenson, Allyson Vastano, Kelli Baggott, Nick Vastano, and Carlee Vastano; great granddaughter Ariana Lake; and many cousins, nieces and nephews.



In addition to his parents and spouse, Eric is preceded in death by his sisters Thelma Figueirido, Norma Winsor, Greta O’Rourke, Betsy Wilkey, and brother John Mortenson.

The family wishes to express their sincere gratitude to HopeHealth, Providence, RI for their loving care and support.



Visitation will be held on Saturday, October 9, from 10 to 11 AM at Connors Funeral Home, 55 West Main Road, Portsmouth, RI. Following visitation, a Memorial Service will be held immediately in the funeral home at 11:00 AM.