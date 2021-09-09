Donald P. Jestings, 92, of Portsmouth died on Sunday, September 5, 2021 at Newport Hospital after a short illness. He was the loving husband of the late Ethel L. (DeCosta) Jestings.

Born on February 2, 1929 in New Bedford, MA, he was the son of the late Charles S. and Gertrude (Dreher) Jestings. Don grew up in Middletown on Oliphant Lane. He joined the United States Navy and served on the USS New Jersey during the Korean War. He continued his service as a member of the Reserves for several years. After returning home, got right to work, as he was known to do; you could say he was working from ages 8 to age 83, nonstop. He started his own firm in 1972, Don Jestings and Sons Electrical and Mechanical Contractors. Mr. Jestings shared his knowledge and experience in business by serving on the Board of New England Technical Institute. He enjoyed tending to his rose garden, a lifelong love for animals, and was a life time member of the Town Howlers and the American Legion Post 18 in Newport.

He is survived by his children, Paul Jestings of Portsmouth, Scott W. Jestings of Middletown, James S. Jestings of Tiverton, Cynthia L. Belden of Tiverton, Patricia Jestings Savadyga and Pam Jestings Conly, both of Portsmouth, ten grandchildren, eight great grandchildren and his brother Walter J. Jestings of Columbus, Ohio. He was the brother of the late Charles S. Jestings, Jr.

Calling hours will be held on Friday, September 10 from 4:00-7:00pm in Connors Funeral Home, 55 West Main Road, Portsmouth, RI.

His funeral will be held on Saturday, September 11 at 10:00am, in Portsmouth United Methodist Church, 2732 East Main Road, Portsmouth, RI. Burial with Military honors will be in Newport Memorial Park, Howland Avenue, Middletown.

In lieu of flowers, donations in his memory may be made to the Potter League for Animals, 83 Oliphant Lane, Middletown, RI 02842.

