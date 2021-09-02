Ava Desiree Cromwell, age 63, of Newport, Rhode Island, passed away on August 30, 2021 at Newport Hospital. She was the wife of Teon Cromwell, Sr.

Ava was born in Key West, Florida to Jimmy and Marjorie (Gallagher) Smith. She moved to Newport as a child and spent the rest of her life here. She graduated from Rogers High School and worked several jobs until she found a career working at the DeCA Commissary on Naval Base, Newport.

Ava was also a woman of strong faith, and the New HBC Worship Center was the focus of her spiritual life for many years, where she served as the church Treasurer for several years. Some of her favorite things to do, outside of church activities, were spending time with her three beautiful grandchildren, shopping with her children and tending to her colorful garden.

Ava is survived by her husband of 37 years, Teon Cromwell, Sr of Newport; her children Aneisa Cromwell of Providence, Teon Cromwell, Jr. of Newport, and Tia Cromwell of Newport, and her beloved grandchildren Marcus, Teona, and Avani. She will be missed by her dear aunt, Pauline Johnson; cousins, Candace Antone, and Leslie Pertilla, and many nieces and nephews.

Visiting hours will be held on Tuesday, September 7 from 4:00-7:00pm at Memorial Funeral Home, 375 Broadway, Newport.

Funeral Services will be held on Wednesday, September 8, at 11:00am at the Memorial Funeral Home. Burial will follow at _____ Cemetery, Middletown.

Additional information at www.memorialfuneralhome.com

The Latest From What's Up Newp