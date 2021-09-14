Anna Weiss Dewick of Norwich, CT passed away at her home on September 5, 2021.



She was born in July 1931.



She was the wife of the late Charles T. Dewick.



Anna was predeceased in death by her parents, Carl E. Weiss and Alice Weiss (nee Coggeshall) and her siblings, Carl Weiss, John Weiss, Alice Freeman and Celia Cook.

She was a graduate of Rogers High School and the Newport Hospital School of Nursing.

Anna leaves a daughter Deborah Beveridge and son-in-law Russell, a granddaughter Katherine Lynn Deutsch and three great grandchildren Russell, Treasure and Blessing.



In lieu of flowers, please send donations to the Wings of Freedom Animal Rescue, PO Box 172, Griswold, CT 06351.

