Anna Mae James, 87, of Newport, RI, passed away peacefully on Saturday, September 4, 2021.

Born in Newport, she was the daughter of the late Edward C. James Sr. and Annie Mae (DeShields) James.

She is survived by her brothers, Ralph James of Middletown and Stanley James of Mattapan, MA. In addition, she is survived by many nieces and nephews.

She was the sister of the late Edward James Jr., George James, Kenneth James, Frederick James, Paul James, and Henrietta James.

A memorial service in her honor will be held in the future.

