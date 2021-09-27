Story provided by Newport Car Museum

It will be a giant reminder of why we love cool cars when AutoFest 2021 heads to the Newport Car Museum in Portsmouth on Sunday, October 3.

First, over 500 show cars will fill the Museum’s giant parking lot, courtesy of event co-host Mass Cruisers Auto Club, which organizes the annual affair as one of its year-round auto-related offerings of camaraderie and wholesome activities for auto enthusiasts and the entire family.

Second, vendors, music, food trucks, valve-cover racing, prizes and more can be enjoyed both by participants (those who own those show cars) and spectators (those who simply come to join the fun).

Third, spectator admission to AutoFest 2021 is only $5/person (age 12 and under are free) and admission to the AutoFest plus the Newport Car Museum is $20/person, reflecting $3 off the Museum’s regular $18 adult admission. (Kids ages 5-15 are always just $8 at the Museum.)

Don’t worry that the show cars will be filling the Museum’s parking lot; spectators will be directed to plenty of additional onsite parking.

The fun starts at 9 a.m. for spectators, while participants will be pulling in earlier than that to set themselves up for the day’s activities, which end at 3 p.m. (The Museum will open at 9 a.m. and remain open until 5 p.m., its regular closing time.)

If you own a cool car and want to sign up as a participant, visit https://bit.ly/2WjZBQm. It’s $25 to register ahead of the event and $35 the day of; this includes entrance for the driver and one passenger to the AutoFest and the Newport Car Museum.