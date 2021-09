UNCASVILLE, CT (September 9, 2021) – To properly celebrate 25 years as the Northeast’s premiere integrated entertainment resort,

Mohegan Sun announces an impressive lineup of entertainment, deals, giveaways, and celebrity appearances throughout the month of October. From larger-than-life gaming promotions to headlining concerts in the award-winning Mohegan Sun Arena, the brand’s 25th anniversary is stacking up to be a can’t-miss celebration.

As part of the milestone anniversary, Mohegan Gaming & Entertainment’s (MGE) flagship property will offer Momentum loyalty members a special “Collect and Win” promo throughout the month of October, where cardholders can earn a swipe at the special 25th anniversary kiosks for a chance to win Free Slot Play prizes and up to $50,000 cash! In addition, the brand is offering a $250,000 Anniversary Slot Sweepstakes for loyalists to try their luck at winning their share of $250,000 in cash by playing their favorite slots! High-rolling private blackjack, slot and Baccarat tournaments will also be hosted for VIP gamers.

Beyond the casino floor, Mohegan Sun is planning an epic culmination weekend on October 22-24, with appearances and performance from superstars like Harry Styles and Blake Shelton, each headlining the Mohegan Sun Arena with very limited tickets still available. Further, Hip-Hop legends Run DMC will be performing in the Wolf Den for the first time ever, and celebrities of all status will be on-hand for a VIP party at Mohegan’s newest hot-spot, TAO Asian Bistro & Lounge.

From dining to retail, Mohegan Sun will be offering an abundance of promotions throughout October. Guests can enjoy delicious deals at on-property favorites such as 25 percent off indulgent appetizers at Comix Roadhouse, out-of-this-world promos at Johnny Rockets, and decadent discounts that will make you want to wine and dine at Jasper White’s Summer Shack and Sushi Koya. Guests can also enjoy a day full of shopping with exclusive 25th anniversary-themed savings at world-class shops like Bluwire, Pasta Vita, Chocolux, Chico’s, Lux Bond Green, Yankee Candle and more. While supplies last; offers subject to change based on spending.

“It is a tremendous accomplishment to celebrate 25 years of operation,” said Mohegan Gaming & Entertainment CEO, Ray Pineault. “This milestone is a testament to the rich culture instilled by the Mohegan Tribe, the hard work and dedication our world-class team members, and the loyalty of all our wonderful guests. Throughout the past 25 years, we have emerged as an industry-leader in entertainment, gaming and hospitality and it all started with our incredible flagship destination in southeastern Connecticut. We’re really looking forward to continued growth and success as Mohegan Sun embarks on its next 25 years and beyond.”

Further details about Mohegan Sun’s 25th anniversary lineup of events, promotions and activities please visit: www.mohegansun.com/mohegan-sun-25th-anniversary

