Gustave White Sotheby’s International Realty announced today the sale of ‘Miramar’ at 646 Bellevue Avenue.

According to Gustave White Sotheby’s International Realty. the seller was represented by David Huberman of Gustave White Sotheby’s International Realty, while the buyer was unrepresented.

Gustave White Sotheby’s International Realty didn’t include a sale price. In response to an email from What’s Up Newp regarding the price, Gustave White shared, ” Public record has as $27 million. This makes it the second-highest sale in Newport County with “Clarendon Court” just selling for $30 million earlier this month.”

According to MLS records on Realtor.com, the property was listed and sold on September 30 for $27 million.

Located on Bellevue Avenue, ‘Miramar’ is among Newport’s finest Gilded Age mansions and one of its largest private homes with an oceanfront setting offering panoramic views of the Rhode Island Sound and Atlantic Ocean.

Listing agent David Huberman of Gustave White Sotheby’s International Realty said in a statement, “Miramar is a once-in-a lifetime opportunity to own one of the most spectacular estates in Newport. The design, construction, setting, and historical pedigree of this property are second to none. From private entry through its elaborate gates, to the flow through arched doorways from formal dining spaces through grand ball rooms to its exquisite seaside terrace it offers grandeur, and an opportunity to own a piece of history that cannot be recreated.”

The property was described as follows on MLS;

“Miramar” Bellevue Avenue’s finest gilded age mansion. Built in 1913 for Eleanor Elkins Widener, architect Horace Trumbauer’s design for Miramar was a neoclassical French petit palais, inspired by eighteenth-century French architecture. With over 700 ft of ocean frontage this property offers commanding views of the Atlantic Ocean. The 31,000 Sq Ft H-shaped main residence constructed of limestone and has a surrounding balustraded terrace. The main residence contains 22+ bedrooms, 13 full baths, and 5 half baths. The 3 unit carriage house set on a separately platted lot offers 7 bedrooms and 7 full baths. Set on over 8 acres Miramar’s grounds are the work of the French landscaper architect Jacques Greber, who laid out the grand parterre gardens facing Bellevue Avenue. Surrounded by a decorative fence with gated entry the estate is extremely private, statuary, fountains, two tennis courts and magnificent plantings grace the grounds. The Parisian firm of Carlhian & Cie (previously Carlhian & Beaumetz) executed the interiors.