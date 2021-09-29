Rogers High School Principal Jared Vance sent out the following email to the “Viking Community” on Wednesday afternoon following an incident that saw Rogers High School go on lockdown and heavy police response to the school

“Today just after lunch, a student reported to have seen an individual on campus with a gun. Out of an abundance of caution we enacted our lockdown procedures. Newport Police responded immediately and in collaboration with school administration began their investigation. Upon conclusion, the student statements were deemed false and not credible. After which the lockdown was lifted and students were returned to class.

We appreciate the quick response of our students and staff and the support from Newport Police who responded immediately to the call”.

At 3:30 pm, April Amaral from the Newport Police Department issued the following statement.

Today just after lunch, a student reported to have seen an individual on the Rogers High School campus with a gun. Out of an abundance of caution, Rogers High School staff enacted lockdown procedures at approximately 12:30 p.m.

Newport Police and Fire Department personnel responded immediately, and in collaboration with school administration, began their investigation.

Upon conclusion, the student statements were deemed false and not credible. The lockdown was lifted and students were returned to class. Guidance Counselors provided assistance as needed for students and staff following the event.

Principal Jared Vance, E.D., in a statement to parents and staff said, “I appreciate the quick response of our RHS students and staff, the teachers’ calm and patience as we waited for the investigation to be carried out, and the swift response from the Newport Police who were on campus within moments of the call.”

This story is developing.