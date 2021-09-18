(New York, NY – September 13, 2021) – Live Music Society (LMS) announced that Cat Henry has been named Executive Director of the nonprofit philanthropic organization, effective September 15, 2021. A strategic and collaborative arts leader, producer and curator, Henry brings over twenty years of experience in the cultural sector to Live Music Society. She will be responsible for overseeing LMS’ programs, building strategic partnerships and relationships to drive growth, and serving as public champion for the organization.

As Henry begins her new role, Live Music Society is preparing to open a third round of grants to live music venues across the United States. Applications will be accepted from venues with a capacity of 50-300 from September 28 – October 20, 2021, via the organization’s website.



“We are thrilled to have Cat take over as Executive Director and look forward to seeing Live Music Society grow and flourish under her leadership,” said board member, Nona Hendryx. “Cat understands our core issues, brings years of arts management experience and has built strong relationships within the music community.”

“I am truly honored to take the reins of Live Music Society at such a critical moment for America’s grassroots music venues,” said Henry. “LMS is uniquely positioned to help small venues recover from the pandemic and achieve sustainability for the future. The organization was founded in the belief that music is at the center of what it means to be alive and will continue to advocate for the essential role that live music plays in thriving communities.”

Henry joins Live Music Society from Jazz at Lincoln Center where she served as Vice President, Concerts and Touring. In this role, Henry managed all performance-related activities under the JALC brand including the NYC season at Rose Theater and The Appel Room, worldwide touring of the Jazz at Lincoln Center Orchestra with Wynton Marsalis, and nightly sets at Dizzy’s Club. She initiated and expanded the organization’s live streaming and broadcast capabilities, oversaw the presentation of hundreds of season performances, and extended the international reach of the jazz orchestra with tours to Asia, South America, and New Zealand. Prior to her leadership role, Henry served the organization for over a decade as Senior Producer and Director of Concert Administration.

As a consultant, Henry has worked with clients in the arts and culture sector to plan and produce concerts and public programs. She is curator of the Hudson Jazz Festival in Hudson, NY, and a producer for Restart Stages at Lincoln Center. Henry has served on adjudication panels for the National Endowment for the Arts, the City of New York Women’s Fund and the Global Leaders Program. She is a fellow of the NAS Executive Program in Arts and Culture Strategy at the University of Pennsylvania and holds a Bachelor of Fine Arts in Music Performance from The New School.

“Cat joins Live Music Society at an especially important time for our organization and for the entire live music industry,” said Live Music Society Founder and Board President Pete Muller. “I am confident that Cat will be a creative and principled leader, as we continue to offer small venues the support they need to thrive. With the ongoing pandemic, many of these clubs are still fighting to keep their doors open.”

Since its inception in 2020, LMS has committed to awarding one million dollars per year in grants to venues that promote and preserve the live music experience in intimate settings, where artists of all levels and all genres get their start, connect with their audiences, and maintain their careers as performers. Individual grants range from $10,000-$50,000. Over an initial two grant rounds, Live Music Society has already awarded grants to thirty-six venues in twenty-nine cities totaling over $1.2 million.

