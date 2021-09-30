The Jack-O-Lantern Spectacular is returning to Roger Williams Park in Providence beginning September 30th and running through the month of October.

Over 5,000 intricately carved pumpkins can be found on the walking trail, making it one of the state’s top Fall attractions. The theme for the popular annual event is music from the past 150 years, from Joplin to Jay-Z.

There will be special viewings throughout the month of October including a sensory-friendly experience on Tuesday, Oct. 26 and Wednesday, Oct. 27, from 5PM-6PM when there will be illuminated pumpkins, but no music or special effects. There will also be family-friendly nights with princes and princesses on Tuesdays Oct. 12 and 19 and superheroes on Wednesdays Oct. 13 and 20.

Photo provided by Roger Williams Park Zoo

Tickets are only available online and must be purchased in advance. Tickets for Friday-Sunday are $21 for adults and $18 for children. Tickets for Monday-Thursday are $17 for adults and $14 for children. Toddlers 1 and under are free.

The Spectacular is open from 6PM- 10:30PM daily. Click here for tickets and more details.