The following was submitted by Bari Freeman, Executive Director of Bike Newport.

On Saturday, September 18th, Bike Newport and Bike-On of Warwick will participate in the annual Bike to the Beach New England – to raise funds and awareness for Autism.

Riders originating in Boston will ride the 100 mile “Century”, and riders originating in Woonsocket will ride 100 kilometers for a “Metric Century” – all to Newport – where the event culminates with food, music and festivities outside Sail Newport in Fort Adams State Park.

Bike Newport has supported the ride and riders since Bike to the Beach for Autism’s first New England ride in September 2011 – coincidentally, Bike Newport’s first year as well. “Bike Newport was there our very first year with support and guidance for the Aquidneck Island end of our ride,” explained Bike to the Beach Director Ben Dalley. “Then their programs began serving people with cognitive and mobility challenges, and they became program partners as well. Bike Newport is the combination of bike love and Autism support that is at the heart of our organization.”

You can cheer on the riders and help the team to reach their fundraising goal with donations at https://tinyurl.com/bike-newport-bike-to-the-beach.

Last year, Warwick-based Bike-On joined the partnership – providing fundraising support, riders, and some very special rides. Bike Newport and Bike-On share an important core goal – to ensure that anyone who wants to ride a bike, can. Bike Newport advances that goal with education, community building, and advocacy for improved infrastructure. Bike-On advances the goal by building specialized bikes for people who need them – and they bring them to Bike Newport events year-round to help get more people on bikes – including Saturday’s Bike to the Beach.

Bike-On’s Alison Zack-Darrell explains, “The adaptive bikes might have shared pedaling, or hand pedaling, or a wheelchair platform. Many have electric assist. They make it possible for anyone to enjoy biking – regardless of physical or cognitive challenges. This event is a chance to elevate the importance and potential of adaptive bicycling – and that means a great deal to us as a company.”

On Saturday, participants from Bike Newport and Bike-On will ride together in support of all people with Autism, and specifically to support Bike Newport’s programs for area youth with Autism. “Our Thompson Middle School kids love coming to the Bike Garage. They have a good time getting greasy fixing bikes; and learning riding skills is a great accomplishment,” shared Clare Woodhead, Bike Newport’s Director of Education. “So many of the students return with their families for more community programs – and for bikes!”

Bike to the Beach is a national organization that has seven annual rides around the country throughout the year– all originating in a metropolis and ending at the beach. In addition to New England, the other rides are Florida, New York, Washington DC, Maryland, Texas and the Bay Area (CA).

With a mission to bring biking to everyone – Bike Newport and Bike-On work with intention to ensure that everyone who wants to bike can bike – regardless of mobility, cognition, experience, equipment, location.

For more information, contact Bike Newport info@bikenewportri.org or (401) 619-4900, and Bike-On info@bike-on.com or (401) 615-0339.

