General Treasurer Seth Magaziner, long expected to join a crowded 2022 gubernatorial race, made it official today, formally announcing his candidacy.

He joins Secretary of State Nellie Gorbea, who announced her candidacy for governor a few months ago; Gov. Daniel McKee, who has repeatedly said he will run for reelection; and Dr. Luis Daniel Munoz, who also has formally announced his candidacy for governor.

And likely to join the race is Providence Mayor Jorge Elorza.

Magaziner, Gorbea, McKee, Munoz, Elorza are all expected to compete in a spirited Democratic primary election that is likely to be held just a year from now, Sept. 13, 2022.

No Republicans have yet to announce or indicate their interest in running for governor, and none have apparently launched significant fundraising campaigns.

Election 2022 begins in earnest.

Because of a Constitutional change some years ago to four-year terms and term limits, four of the general officers were due to have their terms expire in 2022. Gov. Raimondo, along with Gorbea, Magaziner, and McKee (then lieutenant governor) all were term-limited. When Raimondo joined the Biden administration, McKee moved from lieutenant governor to governor, thus no longer term-limited. Elorza is also term-limited in 2022.

Tomorrow, a Democratic legislator, Gregg Amore of East Providence, is scheduled to announce his candidacy for Secretary of State. Amore, who as of June 30 had raised $63,345, said in a press release that House Speaker Joe Shekarchi of Warwick would be among those speaking at his announcement a powerful endorsement.

In announcing his candidacy, Magaziner focused on his vision of an economic future, based upon improving education, innovation, infrastructure and including.

Gorbea said she has a “track record of meeting challenges head-on,” and will make “government more accountable.”

McKee, while lieutenant governor, established strong ties with the business community.

Munoz, according to his website, has been mainly focused on health care issues, housing, and various social conditions.

Financially, Magaziner, according to second quarter filings with the Board of Elections, has the most robust campaign account, with a fund balance $1,500,334 as of June 30; Elorza, $1,145,983; McKee, $716,596; Gorbea, $668,186; and Munoz, $1,261.

Among Republicans, Ken Block, who has run as a Republican gubernatorial candidate, has zero in his campaign account; former Cranston Mayor Allan Fung, who twice ran unsuccessfully for governor, has a campaign fund balance of $18,905; and state Rep. Blake Filippi, the House Minority leader, has a campaign fund balance of $37,148.

