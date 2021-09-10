The International Tennis Hall of Fame is set to host a big weekend of tennis September 17 – 18 when the Davis Cup competition hits the historic grass courts. Team New Zealand will take on Team Korea in a first-round matchup of the international team tennis competition.

Read on to learn more about this event that presents a unique opportunity to see world-class pro tennis and national pride on display in Newport in the fall.

What is the Davis Cup?

“The World Cup of Tennis” is how the Davis Cup is often described, and the moniker rings true for the world’s premiere international team event. Founded in 1900 by namesake and Hall of Famer Dwight Davis, over 130 nations are represented in 2021’s competition.

National teams square off in a knock-out format spread out over several months, with the winning nation capturing the Davis Cup and the title of World Champions. Each individual match is known as a tie, featuring a best of five format spanning two days. Two singles matches are played on day one, followed by the doubles and two reverse singles on day two. All matches are best of three tiebreak sets.

Why Newport?

Generally, Davis Cup ties are held in the home of the host nation, which, in this case is New Zealand. Due to COVID-19 restrictions for international visitors in New Zealand, the host country for this tie, a neutral site was needed. The players were already in New York for the US Open, so when the team sought a neutral site in the region, the International Tennis Hall of Fame was a perfect fit, with the Kiwi team eager to host in such a unique spot.

This will be just the third Davis Cup match ever held on Newport’s grass courts, and the first in 30 years. A century ago, in 1921, the Australasian Davis Cup team, then representing Australia and New Zealand played a tie against Japan at the venue, then known as Newport Casino. Additionally, the ITHF hosted Spain v. USA Quarterfinal Round in 1991.

Who’s playing?

The New Zealand v. Korea tie presents a great opportunity to see world-class tennis up close, right here in Newport.

New Zealand’s Michael Venus centre with team mates after winning the deciding match against Korea’s Seong Chan Hong which handed New Zealand the overall win for the Davis Cup tie between New Zealand and Korea. ASB Tennis Centre, Auckland, New Zealand. Sunday 9 April 2017. © Copyright photo: Peter Meecham/ www.photosport.nz

Olympic medalists highlight the Team New Zealand field in Marcus Daniell and Michael Venus. The duo brought home the first-ever medal for their nation in tennis with a doubles bronze this summer in Tokyo. Daniell is additionally making a return to Newport for the second time this summer, having previously competed in the 2021 Hall of Fame Open.

Korea’s contingency is highlighted by Soonwoo Kwon, currently ranked No. 76 in the singles ATP Tour rankings. The 23-year-old Kwon has performed well during the 2021 season, reaching the Round of 32 at the French Open, defeating Andreas Seppi and Kevin Anderson in rounds one and two.

How to get tickets

Tickets are available now on www.tennisfame.com/daviscup or via phone at 401-849-6053. Matches will be played on Friday, September 17 (starting at 12 pm) and Saturday, September 18 (starting at 10:30 am). Seating will be general admission. Tickets are $30 per day, which includes access to watch tennis and to visit the Museum at the International Tennis Hall of Fame.

