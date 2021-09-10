Country star Leann Rimes took center stage before a sold-out crowd at the Greenwich Odeum Thursday, September 9th, playing a show full of hits along with a few surprises.

Rimes thrilled her fans with favorites including “Blue,” “Love is Love” and “Can’t Fight the Moonlight.” She brought the house down with her encore, the Elton John classic “Rocket Man.”

WhatsUpNewp photographer Rick Farrell was there and shares some pics below.

























