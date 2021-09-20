Blues-Rock icon George Thorogood and his band the Destroyers rocked hard through a set of classics Sunday, September 19th at Indian Ranch in Webster, MA. One of the original bad boys of rock and roll, Thorogood still has all the energy and guitar chops required to do the job and more.
Under clear blue skies, a near-capacity crowd heard the band power through hits including “I Drink Alone,” “Who Do You Love,” and “Bad to the Bone.”
Joe Louis Walker opened up the show with an inspired set of guitar blues. Be sure to check him out on tour soon.
What’s Up Newp’s music photographer Rick Farrell was there to document the occasion.
