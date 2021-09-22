It was an all-out assault on the senses Wednesday, September 21 at the Leader Bank Pavilion where Alice Cooper and Ace Frehley rocked the house … and the city around it.
Kiss co-founder Frehley ran through a number of his former band’s hits including “Shock Me,” “Rocket Ride,” and “Parasite.” He led his band on Led Zeppelin’s “Good Times, Bad Times” and blew away the crowd on the Jimi Hendrix classic “Manic Depression.”
Cooper’s set was also filled with favorites including “Feed My Frankenstein,” “I’m Eighteen,” the Velvet Underground cover, “Rock and Roll,” and the ultimate closer “School’s Out.” There were few quiet moments – high energy flowed all night long!
What’sUpNewp Music Photographer Rick Farrell was there to cover the show and shares some photos below.
