Tropical Depression Ida is forecast to impact the region beginning Wednesday with heavy rain and flooding expected. 4-6 inches of rain could fall over most of Rhode Island with isolated amounts as high as 7 inches. The heaviest of the rain is expected to fall after 6PM Wednesday night.

A Flash Flood Watch is in effect with flooding is expected in flood-prone areas. Take precautions if traveling tonight.

Read the text of the Flash Flood Watch from the National Weather Service below. 

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM EDT THIS AFTERNOON
THROUGH THURSDAY AFTERNOON...

The Flash Flood Watch continues for

* Portions of northern Connecticut, southeastern Massachusetts and
  Rhode Island, including the following areas, in northern
  Connecticut, Hartford CT, Tolland CT and Windham CT. In
  southeastern Massachusetts, Barnstable MA, Dukes MA, Eastern
  Plymouth MA, Nantucket MA, Northern Bristol MA, Southern Bristol
  MA, Southern Plymouth MA and Western Plymouth MA. In Rhode Island,
  Block Island RI, Bristol RI, Eastern Kent RI, Newport RI,
  Northwest Providence RI, Southeast Providence RI, Washington RI
  and Western Kent RI.

* From 2 PM EDT this afternoon through Thursday afternoon.

* Widespread 2.50 to 5 inches of rain expected with isolated amounts
  up to 6 or 7 inches not out of the question. This will bring the
  potential for rare high impact type of flooding to southern New
  England.

* The potential for very significant urban and small stream flash
  flooding exists as well as the possibility of significant River
  Flooding. Some roads may become flooded and impossible with
  perhaps even few road washouts. While the axis of heaviest
  rainfall remains uncertain, areas near and south of the
  Massachusetts turnpike appear to be at greatest risk.

Ken Abrams

Lifestyle Editor Ken Abrams writes about music and more for What'sUpNewp, Providence Monthly, SO RI, and The Bay. He DJ's "The Kingston Coffeehouse" Tuesday nights, 6-9 PM on WRIU 90.3 FM.