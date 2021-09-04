Tropical Depression Ida is forecast to impact the region beginning Wednesday with heavy rain and flooding expected. 4-6 inches of rain could fall over most of Rhode Island with isolated amounts as high as 7 inches. The heaviest of the rain is expected to fall after 6PM Wednesday night.

A Flash Flood Watch is in effect with flooding is expected in flood-prone areas. Take precautions if traveling tonight.

Read the text of the Flash Flood Watch from the National Weather Service below.

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM EDT THIS AFTERNOON THROUGH THURSDAY AFTERNOON... The Flash Flood Watch continues for * Portions of northern Connecticut, southeastern Massachusetts and Rhode Island, including the following areas, in northern Connecticut, Hartford CT, Tolland CT and Windham CT. In southeastern Massachusetts, Barnstable MA, Dukes MA, Eastern Plymouth MA, Nantucket MA, Northern Bristol MA, Southern Bristol MA, Southern Plymouth MA and Western Plymouth MA. In Rhode Island, Block Island RI, Bristol RI, Eastern Kent RI, Newport RI, Northwest Providence RI, Southeast Providence RI, Washington RI and Western Kent RI. * From 2 PM EDT this afternoon through Thursday afternoon. * Widespread 2.50 to 5 inches of rain expected with isolated amounts up to 6 or 7 inches not out of the question. This will bring the potential for rare high impact type of flooding to southern New England. * The potential for very significant urban and small stream flash flooding exists as well as the possibility of significant River Flooding. Some roads may become flooded and impossible with perhaps even few road washouts. While the axis of heaviest rainfall remains uncertain, areas near and south of the Massachusetts turnpike appear to be at greatest risk.

