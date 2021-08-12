Our author series continues with a videocast on Thursday, August 12 at 2:30 p.m. with Shane Joseph Hopkins, a Newport Firefighter who has written what he hopes is “Great American Novel.”

Shane has been writing for years, and when left alone for a few weeks in a log cabin he built in the woods of South County, penned “Welcome to the Absolutely Astounding Life of Whistle Evil Fonzarelli Starr.”

Some believe the novel is a bit biographical. We’ll find out when Shane joins us tomorrow afternoon. 

What’s Up Newp’s Author Series is made possible by the support of Charter Books.

Ryan Belmore is the Owner & Publisher of What's Up Newp, LLC. Ryan has led What's Up Newp since December 2012. Ryan serves as the Vice President for the Board of Directors at Fort Adams Trust and serves on the Board of Directors at Lucy's Hearth. Ryan is also a member of Local Independent Online News (LION) Publishers. Send questions, tips, and story ideas to Ryan@whatsupnewp.com.