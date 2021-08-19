The National Hurricane Center has updated the forecast for Tropical Storm Henri, expected to become a hurricane by Friday. The storm could threaten the region by Sunday, although the exact track of the storm at this point is uncertain. Check the advisory below for the latest information.

The August 19th 5PM update from the National Hurricane Center:

RAINFALL: Henri may produce rainfall amounts of 2 to 5 inches over
southeastern New England Sunday into Monday, with isolated maximum
totals near 8 inches. Heavy rainfall from Henri may result in areas
of flash, urban, and small stream flooding.

SURF:  Swells generated by Henri should continue to affect Bermuda
during the next day or so.  Swells are expected to increase across
much of the east coast of the U.S. and Atlantic Canada later this
week and this weekend.  These swells could cause life-threatening
surf and rip current conditions.  Please consult products from your
local weather office.

Check What’sUpNewp daily to track the storm’s progress. We’ll provide further updates on the storm as warranted.

Ken Abrams

Lifestyle Editor Ken Abrams writes about music and more for What'sUpNewp, Providence Monthly, SO RI, and The Bay. He DJ's "The Kingston Coffeehouse" Tuesday nights, 6-9 PM on WRIU 90.3 FM.