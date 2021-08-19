The National Hurricane Center has updated the forecast for Tropical Storm Henri, expected to become a hurricane by Friday. The storm could threaten the region by Sunday, although the exact track of the storm at this point is uncertain. Check the advisory below for the latest information.

The August 19th 5PM update from the National Hurricane Center:

RAINFALL: Henri may produce rainfall amounts of 2 to 5 inches over southeastern New England Sunday into Monday, with isolated maximum totals near 8 inches. Heavy rainfall from Henri may result in areas of flash, urban, and small stream flooding. SURF: Swells generated by Henri should continue to affect Bermuda during the next day or so. Swells are expected to increase across much of the east coast of the U.S. and Atlantic Canada later this week and this weekend. These swells could cause life-threatening surf and rip current conditions. Please consult products from your local weather office.

Check What’sUpNewp daily to track the storm’s progress. We’ll provide further updates on the storm as warranted.