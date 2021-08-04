Tickets are still available for the Daryl Hall & John Oates show on Thursday, August 5th at the Xfinity Center in Mansfield, MA. The top-selling musical duo of all time, the band’s roots go back to the 1970s, where they came together playing the coffeehouses of Philadelphia, PA.

The duo has acheived six #1 hits and charted over 20 other songs in the Billboard Top 40. They have been inducted into the Songwriter’s Hall of Fame, the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame and they have a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

