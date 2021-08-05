The award-winning Broadway musical HAMILTON is returning to the Providence Performing Arts Center beginning November 30th. Tickets are expected to sell out for the two-week engagement.

HAMILTON tickets are available for purchase online at ppacri.org or in-person at the PPAC Box Office at 220 Weybosset St., Providence, RI 02903 beginning at 10 AM on August 5. Tickets will not be available by phone on August 5. Box Office hours are Monday through Friday, 10A to 5P.

Click here for link to all shows.



Please note that patrons may log on to ppacri.org on Thursday, August 5 NO EARLIER THAN 9 AM to purchase HAMILTON tickets. Logging on before 9 AM will not secure you a place in the designated online waiting room for HAMILTON.

Prices range from $69 to $159 with a select number of $349 premium seats available for all performances. All ticket prices include a $4 per ticket restoration fee. Prices do not include additional fees. There will be a lottery for forty (40) $10 seats for all performances; lottery details will be announced closer to the engagement.



There is an eight (8) ticket limit per household on

HAMILTON ticket purchases.

PPAC IS THE ONLY AUTHORIZED SOURCE

FOR HAMILTON TICKETS.

The return engagement of HAMILTON will be at PPAC for two weeks only; performance schedule below: