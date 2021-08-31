Here’s this week’s Sour Grapes;
The Latest From What's Up Newp
- Graves of Fallen French Revolutionary Soldiers to be honored with an unveiling ceremony at Trinity Church on September 10
- Obituary: Sr. Rachel Philippe Racine
- Obituary: Beverly Baker
- Obituary: Jaime K. Kittredge
- What’s Up Newp to host a Rent & Mortgage Relief – Virtual Panel Discussion on September 1
- Sour Grapes – A Comic Strip by Tim Jones: August 31
- PHOTOS: Hurricane Carol Makes Landfall in Newport, RI on August 31, 1954
- This Day In History: August 31, 1881 – Inaugural US Men’s Single Tennis Championships Is Played in Newport, RI
- Concert Photos and Recap: Hundreds enjoy Rhode Island Folk Festival in East Providence (August 29, 2021)
- Newport School Superintendent Colleen Burn Jermain joins WUN for a videocast Tuesday at 1 pm