Cooler temperatures and even cooler music is on tap for the upcoming weekend. We’ll focus on a few shows that are free and outdoors this weekend!

Friday: The Dick Clarks return to Nick-a-Nees in downtown Providence. Music starts around 9PM. Rock out all night long! Details here.

Saturday: Warren Folks Fest Five is a free outdoor concert in Warren beginning at 1PM. The popular festival includes music with Dida, The Z-Boys and The Copacetics. Details here.

Sunday: The Rhode Island Folk Festival is a free event running from Noon-6PM at Rose Larisa Park in East Providence. Performers include Cardboard Ox, Allysen Callery, Dan Lilly and the Keepers and Dan Blakeslee. Details here.

Sunday: The FirstWorks Live series at Roger Williams Park Bandstand continues with Chachi Carvalho and the International Players beginning at 5PM. Details here.

Saturday: The Jon Pousette-Dart Band returns to the Narrows Center in Fall River beginning at 8PM. Details here.

Friday: Kings of Leon bring the “When You See Yourself Tour” to the Xfinity Center in Mansfield. Click here for details.

