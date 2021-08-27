Cooler temperatures and even cooler music is on tap for the upcoming weekend. We’ll focus on a few shows that are free and outdoors this weekend!

Friday: The Dick Clarks return to Nick-a-Nees in downtown Providence. Music starts around 9PM. Rock out all night long! Details here.

Saturday: Warren Folks Fest Five is a free outdoor concert in Warren beginning at 1PM. The popular festival includes music with Dida, The Z-Boys and The Copacetics. Details here.

Sunday: The Rhode Island Folk Festival is a free event running from Noon-6PM at Rose Larisa Park in East Providence. Performers include Cardboard Ox, Allysen Callery, Dan Lilly and the Keepers and Dan Blakeslee. Details here.

Sunday: The FirstWorks Live series at Roger Williams Park Bandstand continues with Chachi Carvalho and the International Players beginning at 5PM. Details here.

Saturday: The Jon Pousette-Dart Band returns to the Narrows Center in Fall River beginning at 8PM. Details here.

Friday: Kings of Leon bring the “When You See Yourself Tour” to the Xfinity Center in Mansfield. Click here for details.

The Latest From What's Up Newp

Never Miss A Story, Sign Up For Our Newsletter

Ken Abrams

Lifestyle Editor Ken Abrams writes about music and more for What'sUpNewp, Providence Monthly, SO RI, and The Bay. He DJ's "The Kingston Coffeehouse" Tuesday nights, 6-9 PM on WRIU 90.3 FM.