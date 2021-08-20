With Hurricane Henri expected to hit the region on Sunday, we’ll limit our weekend picks to Friday and Saturday. Get out and enjoy some live music while you can!

Friday: A hard-rocking double bill is the first show to return to PPAC since the pandemic began. What better way to start than with RI’s own John Cafferty and the Beaver Brown Band opening for NJ’s Southside Johnny and the Asbury Jukes! Tickets still available. Details here.

Friday: The powerhouse act that is The Dave Matthews Band returns to the Xfinity Center tonight. A few seats and lawn tix are still available here.

Friday: Nashville singer-songwriter Zach Schmidt joins RI’s The Silks for a roots/rock throwdown at Askew. Music begins at 8PM. Details here.

Friday: Boston-based Singer-Songwriter Alisa Amador is playing the Common Fence Music series at the Norman Bird Sanctuary. Hope you have a ticket, as the show is sold out!

Friday: Stevie Wonder fans won’t want to miss Songs in the Key of Life, A Stevie Wonder tribute band playing Mulligan’s Island outdoor stage in Cranston at 6PM. Tickets and more information here.

Saturday: If you love the music of the 1970s and 1980s and you haven’t seen Yacht Rock Revue, you’re certainly missing out. Check out the band Saturday afternoon outdoors at Indian Ranch in Webster, Ma. You’ll be glad ya did! Details here.