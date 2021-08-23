More great concert news – Jon Pousette Dart is coming to the Narrows Center in Fall River on Saturday, August 28th. The Pousette-Dart Band toured widely in the late 1970’s and early 1980’s sharing the stage with such artists as James Taylor, The Eagles and the J. Geils Band.

Active as a performer/recording artist for over 40 years and counting, Jon founded The Pousette-Dart Band and carved a place in the landscape of American music in the 1970s. The band went on to record a series of albums for their label Capitol Records, two of which (Amnesia and Pousette-Dart Band 3) made the Billboard album chart. Their single “For Love” reached #83 on the Billboard singles chart in 1979.

They were a mainstay of album radio, a favorite on the college circuit, and became one of the busiest touring groups in the US working with such acts as The Byrds, Bonnie Raitt, Little Feat, The Eagles, James Taylor, The J. Geils Band, Eddie Money, Manfred Mann, Jonathan Edwards, Mahavishnu Orchestra, Emmylou Harris, Gary Wright, Robert Palmer, Randy Newman, Journey, Billy Joel, NRBQ, and many more including the now-famous “Frampton Comes Alive” tour and the Yes “Fragile” tour – playing arenas from coast to coast.

While the original group disbanded in the early 80s, Jon kept performing with original drummer Eric Parker and continued writing and producing into the 90s, when he returned to Nashville to begin recording again on his own. He’s turned out five solo albums including 2015s “TALK”, a cohesive selection of his best songs to date.

Jon is currently touring solo, duo and with his highly entertaining band featuring newest member Malcom Gold (Sheryl Crow, Indie.Arie) on bass and harmony vocals, Eric Parker (Joe Cocker, Mick Taylor) on drums, and Jim Chapdelaine (Al Anderson, Phoebe Snow) on guitar/vocals, who co-produced several of Jon’s records.

Click here for tickets to the Narrows Center show.

