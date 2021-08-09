Due to the worsening situation with the spread of the Delta Variant of COVID 19, the Secret Garden Committee of the Benefactors of the Arts announced today that it has decided to cancel the upcoming 2021 September Secret Garden Tour.

In addition, the members of the Committee would like to thank all of the gardeners and the many volunteers who participated in the “Summer Tour: A New View of the Secret Garden Tours 2021” that was held this past July 10 and 11. “All of the comments from tour attendees were extremely positive and so appreciative of the hard work and imagination of the gardeners, the beauty of the gardens, and the hospitality exhibited by volunteers and gardeners alike. “The Best Ever” was a frequent comment heard as people completed the tour. Particularly special is that each of the gardens brought joy to so many after such a challenging year. It is the dedication of the gardeners and the volunteers that has propelled the success of the tours over the past 36 years,” the committee said in a press release.







The funds raised will go towards supporting art programs in the public schools on Aquidneck Island.

Since 1984, the organizers and supporters of The Secret Garden Tour have been dedicated to enhancing art education and cultural programs in Aquidneck Island’s Public Schools, funding dozens of programs in music, theater and fine arts for local schoolchildren. To date, The Secret Garden Tour has given more than $1 million to Aquidneck Island students in public schools for art, music, theater and other cultural programming. For additional information, be sure to visit the website.