via Newport Mental Health

As students return to school, mental health will most likely be the predominant theme in many classrooms, and parents can play a central role by participating in a Mental Health First Aid (MHFA) for Adults Assisting Youth class and luncheon, sponsored by the Elks Club Newport in August and September.

“Knowing what to do and say to youth is critical in helping them open up to you,” said Newport Mental Health Communications Manager Sandy Oxx, a Certified MHFA Trainer. “Practicing those communication skills and knowing the signs and symptoms is critical for youth to get the help they need early in their lives.” Oxx added that MHFA is similar to CPR and helps participants learn the signs and symptoms of mental health disorders and how to best assist someone in crisis or with an emerging mental health disorder.

With funding from the Elks National Foundation (ENF), the Newport Elks Lodge #104 is sponsoring Mental Health First Aid (MHFA) certification classes for adults who work with youth ages 12 to 18. Participants can choose one of the following certification classes, which includes a light breakfast and lunch: Friday, August 20 from 9 a.m. – 3 p.m. or Saturday, September 9 from 9 a.m. The class will be held at the Elks Lodge (parking in rear) 141 Pelham St. Newport. Register by Friday, August 6 http://www.newportmentalhealth.org/mhfa.

Newport Mental Health, a federally Certified Community Behavioral Health Clinic offers evidence-based mental health services to the 82,000 residents of Newport County, regardless of ability to pay. On an annual basis, NMH serves over 1,450 high risk adults and children at its five locations.