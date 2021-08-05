Rite-Solutions was awarded a new task order under the Rapid Product Development and Sustainment (RaPDS) Multiple Award Contract by the My Navy HR IT Solutions Office (PMW 240) under the Department of the Navy.

The order has a Period of Performance of one year with four additional option years and a total award value of up to $7 million, according to Rite-Solutions.

The company will support and maintain the Total Force Manpower Management System (TFMMS), which currently supports a user base of 2,200 recruiters and military personnel who maintain manpower data for 9,718 activities and annually complete 1.2 million transactions in the system.

Rite-Solutions writes in a press release that it will be responsible for system design, development, cybersecurity, testing, and deployment of system enhancements, upgrades, and integration with other applications.

“The entire portfolio includes custom and off-the-shelf, defense and commercial business system software,” says Andrew Thibaudeau, Program Management Office Director for Navy Business Systems at Rite-Solutions in a statement. “We may also help the Navy move the system to the cloud, eventually.”

The TFMMS systems are located at the Data Center and Cloud Hosting Services (DC2HS) Atlantic in New Orleans, Louisiana. Work will be performed at the Rite-Solutions facility in Middletown, RI, remote, and at the DC2HS facility as needed.

“With contracts like TFMMS, we are expanding our business into new areas,” notes Rite-Solutions CEO and President Dennis McLaughlin in a statement. “The people and processes that earned us a strong reputation in combat systems are having the same success in the defense business systems space.”

According to the company’s website, Rite-Solutions, Inc. is an award-winning firm specializing in system engineering, software development, information technology (IT), learning and performance, and information assurance (cybersecurity) for government and commercial segments. Rite-Solutions is a CMMI-DEV V2.0 Maturity Level 3 appraised, and ISO 9001, ISO 14001, and ISO 27001 certified organization with offices in Rhode Island, Connecticut, and Washington D.C.