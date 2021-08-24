Planet Fitness recently announced that it will open a new club in Wakefield, Rhode Island.

The club plans to open its doors in October and will be located at 160 Old Tower Hill Road in the Wakefield Mall.

“This marks the 51st location from our franchisee group and, as the largest franchisee in New England, we’re so excited to become a part of the Wakefield community, especially after a year that reinforced how important both physical and mental wellness is for all of us,” said Brian Kablik, Planet Fitness Franchisee in a statement. “We also have other South County clubs nearby in Middletown and North Kingstown, and as we continue to grow our presence in the region and our membership, we always aim to create a workout environment where everyone feels accepted and respected in our brand-new, state-of-the art fitness centers.”

Through Sept. 8, new members can join for $1 down and $10 a month, cancel anytime. Planet Fitness invites new members to sign up online at www.planetfitness.com/gyms/wakefield-ri, where they can also view a virtual tour, or onsite at the new club pre-sale office from 10 a.m. – 7 p.m. Monday through Friday, and 9 a.m. – 3 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.

Once open, the new club will be open and staffed from 5 a.m. – 10 p.m., Monday through Thursday, 5 a.m. – 9 p.m. on Friday, and 7 a.m. – 7 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday.

Planet Fitness says that more details on a grand opening celebration will be shared at a later date.

The new Planet Fitness in Wakefield is 17,384 sq. feet and will offer the following features and amenities:

75 state of the art pieces of cardio equipment

Expansive strength and free weights equipment

FREE fitness training through the pe @ pf® program

Dedicated stretching and abs area

Training area equipped with the PF 30-minute Express Circuit, PF SYNRGY 360 Functional Training System including TRX equipment, kettlebells and much more

Free WiFi

21 LED TVs with wireless connections to all cardio equipment

Private locker rooms adorned throughout with upscale architectural tile and granite; private changing areas, day lockers and modern individual showers complete the space

Private Black Card Spa for PF Black Card ® members

members Salon grade tanning beds

HydroMassage Loungers and massage chairs







Renderings provided by Planet Fitness

For more information or to join online, visit www.PlanetFitness.com.

