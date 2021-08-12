Timothy J. Donahue, age 37, of Hyannis, Massachusetts, passed away unexpectedly on August 9, 2021.

Timothy was born in Newport to Timothy and Marie (Mahoney) Donahue.

Timothy attended Rogers High School where he was a talented athlete and worked most recently as a painter and carpenter. He enjoyed the beach, spending time with his close group of friends, watching football with his family, and raising his beloved dog, Mooch.

He is survived by his parents, Timothy and Marie Donahue, Nana, Julia Mahoney, siblings, Thomas Donahue, Sean Donahue and Jessica Mongeau, his niece Bella, and nephews, Thomas Jr. and Landon. Timothy will also be missed by his Uncles, Teddy, Tom and Troy, Aunts, Tracey, Renee, and Christine, and his cousins Monica and Kevin, along with his dear family in Georgia.

Calling hours will be held on Friday, August 13, 2021 from 4:00 to 7:00 at Memorial Funeral Home, 375 Broadway, Newport.

Graveside funeral services will be held on Saturday, August 14, at 10:00am at Newport Memorial Park, 123 Howland Ave., Middletown. Services will be live streamed and can be viewed by following https://link.memorial/TimothyDonahue