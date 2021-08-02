Longtime Newport resident, Susan Christie, passed away due to natural causes on July 24, 2021, flying off to join her beloved son, Shawn Bowcutt. Susan was a sailor, adventurer, and spiritual seeker who had the courage to live life on her own terms. She loved nature, the ocean, and had many travels meeting new friends everywhere she went. Her sweet and loving nature gathered her many friends, too many to mention, which she loved and will be dearly missed by.



She loved her volunteering with the Homeless Hotline and helping any friends or neighbors whenever she was able. Her final resting place will be St. Thomas, U.S. Virgin Islands into the loving arms of her friend, Joan Bennett, and return to the sea, which she loved.

Special thanks to Susan Whitney; Tina and her family; Dr. Klein; AA; Newport Hospital; Newport Fire and Rescue; all her loving neighbors at 24 Mary Street in Newport; and Pastor Jaegile Lee.



Susan is survived by her sister, Shauna Dorchak, and her husband, Paul, of Bend, Oregon.

A mass in her memory will be held on Thursday, August 5, 2021 at 5:00PM at St. Paul’s United Methodist Church, 12 Marlborough Street in Newport, RI. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Housing Hotline at 40 Dr Marcus Wheatland Blvd, Newport, RI or Newport Mental Health at www.newportmentalhealth.org.