Dr. Konrad M. Weis passed away from Alzheimer’s disease on August 8, 2021, at St Clare-Newport in Newport, Rhode Island. He was born on October 10, 1928, in Leipzig, Germany to botanist, Professor Alfred Weis and Margarete Weis (b. Leipolt).

His childhood during World War II in Bonn, Germany was marked by the loss of his father. In spite of a challenging beginning, Konrad embraced his life with an ever-present optimism, generosity, and intellectual openness. He went on to earn a PhD in organic chemistry from the University of Bonn and fell in love with fellow chemistry student Gisela Lueg. Konrad and Gisela were married for 65 years.

Konrad started his career in research at Bayer AG in Germany. After moving with his family to the US in 1971, Konrad’s career took off and he rose to become President and CEO of Bayer USA Inc, overseeing the operations of eight companies with business concentrations in health care, chemicals and imaging technology employing more than 28,000 people at the time.

While flying monthly back and forth between Germany and the US for many years, Konrad still always found time for his family and many interests in his life. He and Gisela embraced their US hometown Pittsburgh, where Bayer USA was headquartered, making many friends with whom they shared trips overseas and happy times at St Andrew’s Club in Delray Beach, FL.

Konrad served in Pittsburgh as chairman and trustee of The Carnegie Museums, trustee of Carnegie Mellon University and Chatham College, as well as serving as director of multiple corporate boards. His many hobbies included traveling the world, skiing, tennis, golf, and art. He became a passionate admirer of the Cologne art scene of the 80’s and 90’s and met many of the artists from that time and collected their work.

The fall of the Iron Curtain in 1989 brought Konrad great joy, allowing him to spend time with his east German relatives and serving on the board of the Leipzig Trade Fair. But most of all, Konrad enjoyed spending time with his wife, children, and grandchildren. He was a wonderful husband, father and Opa.

Konrad is survived by his wife Gisela, son Alfred Weis of Leipzig, Germany, daughter Bettina Killion of Bristol, RI (Paul), granddaughters Caitlin Killion of Santiago, Chile (Cristián Rossi) and Isabella Oldenburg of Victoria, Canada (Jeffrey) and great grandson August Oldenburg.

A private memorial service will be held at a later date. Memorial donations may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association, RI Chapter, 245 Waterman Street, #306, Providence, RI 02906 by visiting www.alz.org.