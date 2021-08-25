Ms. Jacquelyn LaChance, age 43, of Providence, Rhode Island, passed away on August 22, 2021.

Jacquelyn was born in Newport, RI to Gordon and Nancy (Kelly) LaChance.

She graduated from Rogers High School in 1996 with an accolade in cosmetology. She followed her passion with a 25 year career as a hairdresser. Her fondest moments throughout her career were at Envy Salon. Aside from her career, she loved singing, dancing, yoga, going to the beach, crafting, exercising, attending or planning events, ice cream, gold hoops, and spending time with her family.

She will always be remembered by her laugh and bright, loud personality. She was a good friend to anyone in need. She had a very generous spirit and was there to help anyone get through any hardships of their own without judgement or bias.

Growing up, Jacque was always happy and a huge supporter of anything her brother Neal did. Jacque and Neal were one in the same and were always goofing off and making wisecracks. After his passing, Jacque held an annual memorial to her brother to raise money for Rogers Highschool automotive technology. One of Jacque’s funniest quirks was her ability to drive (somewhat safely) while digging in her never ending purse and blasting Stevie Nicks.

She was unapologetically herself at all times. She was a beautiful soul with a passion for music and laughter. She raised her children to value these passions as well by always jamming out and trying to be as comically inclined as possible. Jacque’s three children were very special to her as she loved being their mother and had such a nurturing soul. She was a big part of the community and was known and loved by so many. Any way she was able to inspire someone to be their best selves was one of her top qualities. The list of her best aspects and attributes goes on and on, but for now, Jacquelyn’s memory will live on through the sound of laughter and the feeling of warmth.

Jacquelyn is survived by her mother, Nancy LaChance, her children, Breyanna Baer, Brandon Neal LaChance, and Adrena Wesley, her fiance, Jamal Wesley. Jacquelyn will also be missed by her cousins Todd LaChance, Marc LaChance, and Nicole Letendre, as well as many nieces and nephews.

Jacquelyn was preceded in death by her father, Gordon LaChance, her grandparents, Frederick and Geraldine Kelly, and her brother, Neal LaChance.

Calling hours will be held on Saturday, August 28, 2021 from 9:00am-11:00am at OceanPointe Christian Church, 66 Valley Rd., Middletown. Funeral Services for Jacquelyn will be held immediately following calling hours at 11:00am. For those unable to attend Jacquelyn’s Funeral Service please follow this link to view the live stream, https://link.memorial/JacquelynLaChance

Burial will be on Tuesday, August 31, 2021 at 12:00pm at Island Cemetery, 30 Warner St., Newport.

