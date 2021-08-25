Gayle B. (Martin) Testa, 70, of Portsmouth, RI, passed away unexpectedly on August 18, 2021 at home in Portsmouth.
She was the wife of the late Arthur Testa.
Gayle was born January 4, 1951 in Columbus, OH to the late Ladd and Barbara (Carrigan) Martin.
Gayle attended the Rhode Island School of Design, in Providence. Gayle worked for Saccucci Honda in Middletown for over 20 years.
Gayle loved music and socializing with her many friends. Her favorite place to visit was th ocean, she was at peace as long as she was near the water.
Gayle is survived by her daughter, Candice Testa, of Crosslanes, WV, several grandchildren and her brother Ladd Martin and his wife Bridget, of Boston, MA, her sister, Debra Martin Desrochers and her husband Donald, of Warwick, RI, and several nieces and nephews.
Her funeral will be held on Saturday August 28, 2021 at 9:00 am at Connors funeral home, 55 West Main Road, with a Mass of Christian Burial at 10:00 at St Anthony’s Church 2836 East Main Road in Portsmouth.
Burial will be private
Additional information at www.memorialfuneralhome.com
The Latest From What's Up Newp
- Leading Rhode Island performance venues and organizations to require audience vaccinations, masks until further notice
- Obituary: Gayle B. (Martin) Testa
- Obituary: Persi Alonso Morales Catalan
- Obituary: John Francis Dennis
- Club Passim’s campfire. to return in-person Labor Day Weekend
- Scenic Aquidneck Coalition celebrates the completion of burying utilities along Middletown’s Third Beach and Paradise Valley
- Obituary: Peter James Oatway
- On This Day in Newport History: Van Johnson, Actor and Dancer, Was Born in Newport on August 25, 1916
- Just Sold: 30 homes sold in Newport County this past week
- Guest View – Newport Polo: What’s Up Newp was a catalyst in ‘Bon Voyage” Polo Gala success story