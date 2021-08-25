Gayle B. (Martin) Testa, 70, of Portsmouth, RI, passed away unexpectedly on August 18, 2021 at home in Portsmouth.

She was the wife of the late Arthur Testa.

Gayle was born January 4, 1951 in Columbus, OH to the late Ladd and Barbara (Carrigan) Martin.

Gayle attended the Rhode Island School of Design, in Providence. Gayle worked for Saccucci Honda in Middletown for over 20 years.

Gayle loved music and socializing with her many friends. Her favorite place to visit was th ocean, she was at peace as long as she was near the water.

Gayle is survived by her daughter, Candice Testa, of Crosslanes, WV, several grandchildren and her brother Ladd Martin and his wife Bridget, of Boston, MA, her sister, Debra Martin Desrochers and her husband Donald, of Warwick, RI, and several nieces and nephews.

Her funeral will be held on Saturday August 28, 2021 at 9:00 am at Connors funeral home, 55 West Main Road, with a Mass of Christian Burial at 10:00 at St Anthony’s Church 2836 East Main Road in Portsmouth.

Burial will be private

Additional information at www.memorialfuneralhome.com

The Latest From What's Up Newp