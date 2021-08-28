Francine E. (Donnelly) Woodhead, 78, of Tiverton, Rhode Island, passed away on August 21, 2021 at home with her family by her side. She was the wife of the late Karl O. Woodhead.

Francine was born, December 28, 1942, in Newport, RI to John and Eleanor (Bayersdorfer) Donnelly.

Francine was a very social butterfly, her family was always first, and her whole life. Her daughter, Karen, was her best friend, as was her granddaughter, Alycia, and her grandson Jared. Fran traveled the world with her husband Karl, during his military career.

She returned to RI in 2002 and lived at Country View Estates with Karl and their 2 beloved cats, Shamus and Duffy.

Her life at Country View Estates included her canasta crew, a card game loved. She would often head off to Newport to join her friends to play Bunco and , of course, Dominoes. One of her favorite times, was celebrating St. Patrick’s Day, her brother, Jack, often cook and throw the best party. And of course, the finale of the party would be when her other 2 brothers, Paul and Jimmy, would play music. She was loved so dearly by her nieces and nephews, and the rest of her family.

It didn’t take Fran long to hit the road to Newport to enjoy any one of the local beaches, or to go to Chico’s, her favorite store, or just simply have lunch with friends and enjoy a cocktail. She was always available to give friendly advice or offer compassion and sympathy to any of the needs of others. She had a very witty sense of humor, and as she put it ” When the Queen is happy, there is Peace in the Kingdom”.

The later years of her life were spent with her fiancé, Jim Clancy, of Tiverton, RI. They enjoyed life to the fullest. Jim loved to cook for her and they traveled together, and she knew that he was the shoulder she could lean on in tough times.

Francine is survived by her daughter, Karen Nickerson and her husband Robert, of Bridgewater, MA, and her grandchildren, Alycia Nickerson and Jared Nickerson, and her great-grandchildren Shelby Rose, Aubree, Karlee and Vincent. She leaves her brothers Jack, Paul and Jimmy Donnelly. She was preceded in death by her sister Ellen Angel.

Calling hours will be held on Sunday, August 29, 2021 from 4:00 PM to 7:00 PM at Connors Funeral Home, 55 West Main Road, Portsmouth, Rhode Island.

Her Funeral Services will be held on Monday, August 30, 2021, at 11:00 AM at Connors Funeral Home.

Burial will follow at Newport Memorial Park, Vaucluse and Howland Avenue in Middletown, RI.

