Eileen Burke, 97, of Newport, RI, died Friday, July 30, 2021. Born in Newport, RI, she was the daughter of the late William E. and Estelle (Perry) Burke and sister to the late Marie E. Burke.

Eileen graduated from Rogers High School in 1941 and from Newport Secretarial School in 1942. Ms. Burke worked at the Newport Naval Hospital for many years, retiring as an Administrative Assistant for the American Red Cross. She was a life long member of St. Joseph’s Church in Newport.

In her retirement she enjoyed gardening with her sister and spending time with friends at Easton’s Beach.

A Mass of Christian Burial will take place on Tuesday, August 3, 2021 at 9:30am at St. Joseph’s Church, Broadway and Mann Avenue. Burial will take place at St. Columba Catholic Cemetery, 465 Browns Lane, Middletown.