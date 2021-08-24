Dorothy Warren, age 93, formerly of Little Compton, passed away May 7, 2020, at Grace Barker Nursing home in Warren.

Dorothy was born in Jamaica Plain, MA to Esther (Nickerson) and Alexander Bone.

Dorothy was married to the late Leon Warren for 65 years. She grew up in West Roxbury, MA and became a resident of Dedham, MA after she and Leon married. They moved to Norfolk, MA, then to Little Compton, RI in 1960. Growing up she played the piano and violin. After Graduating from Wheelock College in 1948 she began teaching in Newton, MA, then focused on raising a family. In Norfolk, MA, she began teaching again. After moving to Little Compton, she was a substitute teacher at Wilbur School in Little Compton for a few years and then became the choir director at the United Congregational Church for 15 years, as well as the first-hand bell choir director there. She continued her love for music by singing in the Tiverton Community Chorus, and the church choir in addition to ringing hand bells for many years. She also worked in various retail shops before retiring. She and Leon went on a number of trips in their motor home upon their retirement. She also continued her love of music by attending various voice and bell choir workshops throughout the region with her close friends.

Dorothy is survived by her children; Nancy Warren of Providence, RI, Bruce Warren of Newport, RI, and Philip Warren and his wife Heidi, of Somerset, MA, and her grandchildren, Rychelle, Derek, Alison, Jenna, Maria, Nicholas, and 4 great-grandchildren and daughter-in-law Jennifer Warren, of Tiverton, RI.

She was preceded in death by her husband Leon Warren and her son Dennis Warren.

Burial will be private, in Union Cemetery in Little Compton, RI.

A Memorial Service will be held on September 4, 2021 at 11AM at Little Compton United Congregational Church, 4 S of Commons Rd, Little Compton, RI 02837. In lieu of flowers, donations to the United Congregational Church, PO Box 506, Little Compton, RI 02837 in memory of Dorothy Warren would be appreciated.

