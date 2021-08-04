David B. Fisher, 74, of Middletown, Rhode Island, passed away on August 1, 2021. He was the wife of Shirley (Calderwood) Fisher for 50 years.

Born in Burlington, VT, David was the son of John and Stella Fisher. He grew up in Pittsfield, MA, and graduated from Wahconah Regional High School in Dalton, MA, in 1964. Upon graduation, David enlisted in the US Navy, and served aboard the USS Glennon for his entire enlistment. After his discharge from active duty, he married Shirley on August 22, 1970. After completing one year at the University of Massachusetts, he transferred to Wentworth Institute of Technology, graduating in 1973, with an Associate’s Degree in Engineering. David returned to work as a civilian employee for the government. From 1973-1987, he worked for NUSC(now NUWC). David transferred to Hughes Aircraft Company, and retired as a Hughes Legacy Raytheon employee in 2010. During his career, he traveled the world troubleshooting and solving problems for defense systems in aircraft, surface ships and submarines.



For over 25 years, since living in Middletown, David was an active Scoutmaster for Boy Scout Troop 3 in Newport and Cub Scout Troop 33 in Middletown. He also coached Babe Ruth baseball and was a lifelong bowler, participating in leagues in Fall River and here on the island. He also enjoyed recreational softball in Middletown and with Raytheon colleagues.



David supported his wife’s interest in quilting and took her to quilt shows in Vermont, New Hampshire, Paducah and Nashville. They enjoyed taking road trips, especially to Cape Cod, where they enjoyed eating fried shrimp and clams at Cooke’s. Upon Shirley’s retirement from the Middletown School Department, they enjoyed far ranging trips around the globe, including Alaska, China, around the Mediterranian and Baltic Seas and across Europe.

David is survived by his wife Shirley Fisher and their two sons; Scott Fisher of Middletown, Todd Fisher and his wife Sandy, his granddaughter Avery, his sister, Virginia O’Leary(Kirk Swiss), of Pittsfield, MA and her son Sean O’Leary of Denver, CO and brothers-in-law William Calderwood(Anita) of Lanesboro, MA and Stephen Calderwood(Lisa) of Ocean Shores, WA and their extended families.

A private funeral service with military honors will be held at a later date in Newport Memorial Park.

Memorial Donations may be made to the American Diabetes Association or Home Hospice VNH 1184 East Main Road Portsmouth, RI 02871