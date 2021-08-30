Bernard Rodriguez, 82, of Middletown, Rhode Island, passed away on August 26, 2021, in the Royal Middletown Nursing Center.

Bernard was born in Brooklyn, NY, to the late Bernardo and Sinforosa (Fernandez) Rodriguez.

Bernard spent his early childhood years in Puerto Rico, until moving to back Brooklyn, where he grew up. He later moved to the Hudson Valley in Plattekill, NY, where he built his own boat that he sailed out into the Caribbean.

Bernard was a boat builder and a sailor. He was a man of the outdoors, an avid bike rider, hiker, and tennis player. He also played the guitar, a skill of which he taught himself.

Bernard is survived by his niece, Helene Dembroski, of Plattekill, NY, his nephew, Alex Dembroski Jr., of Plattekill, his grand-nieces and nephews, AJ, Madison, Justin, and Rose, and his brother-in-law, Alex Dembroski, Sr.

Services for Bernard will be private.

