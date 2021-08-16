Anita Florence Bradley, 87, of Middletown, Rhode Island, passed away on August 11, 2021 at John Clarke Nursing Center. Anita was born October 20, 1933, in Providence, RI to Milton and Ethel (Lomas) Bradley. She was preceded in death by her sister, Beverly Pino.

Anita is survived by; her daughter Cynthia Wielgus (husband Paul) of Swansea, MA, her son Kevin Tarsagian (wife Ann) of Portsmouth, RI, her stepson Douglas Mararian (wife Jackie) of Rehoboth, MA, and her sister, Gladys Martinez of Annapolis, MD. She is also survived by her grandchildren; Jamie Wielgus (wife Jill Comer), Ashley Self (husband Robert), and Taylor Tarsagian. Anita was the great-grandmother of Carolina, Hudson and Louise.

She was kind-hearted and fun loving and especially loved holidays with her family. Anita adored her grandchildren and loved watching them in Irish dance, piano and voice recitals as well as plays and musicals.

Anita loved ballroom and line dancing and spent many hours dancing at the Portsmouth Senior Center. She was an avid animal lover, showing dogs in her early years and later volunteering at the Potter League for Animals.

Anita spent most of her career as a bookkeeper for various organizations, most recently The Methodist Retirement Center.

Calling hours will be held Wednesday August 18, 2021 from 4:00 PM to 6:00 PM in Connors Funeral Home, 55 West Main Road in Portsmouth, RI.

Funeral Services and burial will be private.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her name to the Robert Potter League for Animals, 87 Oliphant Lane, Middletown, RI 02842 or Potterleague.org.