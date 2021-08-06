Looking for a new gig, job, or career? Here’s a roundup of some of the companies that are hiring right now in the Newport area.

All jobs were posted or provided to us within the last seven days and are located within five miles of downtown Newport.

Job Opportunities Available This Week

  1. Admiral Fitzroy Inn – Housekeeping Attendant
  2. Advantage Solutions – PART TIME EVENT SPECIALIST INSIDE BJ’S WHOLESALE CLUB
  3. Alliance Detective & Security Service – Part-time Seasonal Security Guard 
  4. Alliance HealthCare Services – Patient Services Associate – Work from home opportunity
  5. Athleta – General Manager
  6. Avalonia – Retail Shop Assistant
  7. Balfour Beatty – Finance Specialist
  8. Berkshire Bank – Branch Supervisor
  9. Boys & Girls Club of Newport County – Front Office Administrator Full Time
  10. Brick Alley Pub – Kitchen Assistant, Line or Prep Cook, Servers
  11. Child & Family Services of Newport County – Intake Coordinator
  12. Chipotle – Restaurant Team Member – Crew (2296 – Middletown RI)
  13. Citizens – Citizens Teller
  14. City of Newport – CDL Drivers, Water Plant Operator, City Planner, Diversity & HR Generalist, Seasonal Employment
  15. Clarke Cooke House – Cooks (housing provided in Newport), Shuckers, Bussers, Waitstaff, Dishwashers (Apply within).
  16. Colbea EastSide Enterprise – Store Manager
  17. Compass Group – FOOD SERVICE WORKER (FULL-TIME AND PART-TIME)
  18. Conanicut Marine Services – Bartender
  19. Credence Management Solutions – Patient Safety Specialist -Navy
  20. Crossmark – RETAIL MERCHANDISER/RESETS PART TIME
  21. Cumberland Farms –Retail Sales Associate
  22. Davidson Hospitality Group – Banquet Server – Hotel Viking
  23. Designer Brands – Lead Store Associate Part-Time
  24. Diego’s Newport – Front of House Restaurant Staff
  25. Dollar Tree – SALES FLOOR ASSOCIATE
  26. Domino’s Pizza – Dishwasher
  27. Dutch Harbor Boatyard – Yard Hand at Dutch Harbor Boatyard, Launch Driver 
  28. EBCAP – Lead Medical Receptionist (EBCAP0760), Teacher Associate Head Start (EBCAP0880)
  29. Embrace Home Loans – Junior Loan Officer
  30. Fogarty Center – In Home Helper / evening
  31. FoodLove Market – PIZZA COOK – $125/WEEK BONUS, $15-$21/HOUR
  32. Forest Trail Hotel – Guest Service Representative
  33. Freaky Burrito – Full Time Manager
  34. Frontier Technology – ~ Contract Specialist ~ Advisory Budget Analyst ~ U.S. Navy Program Analyst
  35. Giusto – Hosts
  36. GNC – Retail Part Time Sales Associate
  37. Gurney’s Newport – Engineering Staff
  38. Hammett Boat Inc. – Deckhand email: cmurray@nemarinepilots.com
  39. Homewood Suites – F&B Staff – Breakfast Attendant
  40. Hotel Viking – Open Interviews 
  41. IDC – Dishwasher – Newport, RI
  42. International Tennis Hall OF Fame – Community Tennis and Student Services Manager
  43. IYRS – Composites Technology Teaching Assistant
  44. JoS.A.Bank – Retail Store Key Holder
  45. John Clarke Senior Living – Dietary Aide
  46. Kiel James Patrick – Retail Sales Associate
  47. Koman Government Solutions – Site Superintendent
  48. Landings Real Estate Group – Administrative Assistant
  49. LB&B Associates – Maritime Instructor (On-Call)
  50. Level Touch – Military Healthcare Project Coordinator
  51. Lifespan – Radiology Tech
  52. Lululemon – Key Leader
  53. Lumitech – Residential Integrator
  54. Marco’s Subs & Marco’s Cafe – All Positions | email marcossubsri@gmail.com with availability and experience (experience is not required, will train the right people)
  55. Marriott International – Director of Human Resources
  56. McLaughlin Research Group – ADMINISTRATIVE ASSISTANT-RC8
  57. Middletown Public Schools – 6th/7th/8th Grade Boys’ and Girls’ Cross Country Coach – ANTICIPATED PENDIN
  58. My Wedding Arch – General Manager
  59. Newport Aviation – Flight Instructor
  60. Newport Beach Hotel & Suites – Executive Housekeeper
  61. Newport Hotel Group – Training & Recruitment Coordinator
  62. Newport Marriott – All positions (stop by the job fair on August 7)
  63. Newport Public Schools – Spanish Teacher @ Thompson Middle School
  64. Newport Restaurant Group – SOUS CHEF
  65. Ninety Nine Restaurant – Dishwasher – $500 Incentive*
  66. OPT Physical Therapy – Physical Therapy Aide
  67. Paradise Cleaning & Restoration – Office Assistant
  68. Pelham Court Hotel – Front Desk/Housekeeping
  69. People’s Credit Union – Assistant Branch Manager – Middletown Branch
  70. Peregrine Property Management – Facilities Technician
  71. Petco – Sales Associate
  72. Pickles – All Positions | email marcossubsri@gmail.com with availability and experience (experience is not required, will train the right people)
  73. Planet Fitness – Club Manager
  74. Quality Inn & Suites – Front Desk Clerk
  75. Quality Transitions – Sales Executive
  76. RBS Global – Office Assistant
  77. RITBA – Part Time Toll Collector
  78. RN Staff – Registered Nurse
  79. SAIC – Stock Clerk
  80. Safe Harbor Marinas – Dockhand
  81. Salve Regina University – Programmer Analyst – Salve Regina University
  82. Serco North America – CNIC N6 Technical Support SME III
  83. Shaner Operating Corp – Guest Room Attendant The Newport Harbor Hotel & Marina
  84. Shaw’s – Retail Clerk
  85. Sherwin Williams – Sales Associate
  86. Skechers – Retail Assistant Store Manager (Part Time)
  87. Smoke House – Busser, Food Runner
  88. Sprout & Lentil – Cashier/Customer Service
  89. St. George’s School – Advancement Assistant
  90. St. Michael’s Country Day School – Extended Day Staff
  91. Starbucks – Barista
  92. Stoneacre – Bartender
  93. Suez – Chief Operator
  94. Sullivan Tire – Assistant Store Manager
  95. Sunglass Hut – Retail Store Associate
  96. The Coggeshall Club – Assistant Teacher
  97. The Newport Experience – Housekeeping: Lobby Attendant
  98. The Reef – Front and back of house staff (apply within)
  99. The Vanderbilt – Breakfast Server – Part Time – Guaranteed $25/hr through end of season!
  100. The Wayfinder Hotel – Housekeeper
  101. TNG Retail Services – Full time Travel Remodel Grocery Merchandiser – Northeast US
  102. Towne Park – Valet Parking Attendant – Newport Marriott (Up to $23/HR!!)
  103. Town Fair Tire – Automotive Tire Technician
  104. Travel & Leisure co. – Housekeeper (Part Time Seasonal) – Club Wyndham Onshore Resort
  105. Trinity Management – Maintenance Technician, Property Maintenance Technician
  106. University Orthopedics – Front Desk Receptionist
  107. US Naval Facilities Engineering Command – SUPERVISORY INTERDISCIPLINARY PLANNER
  108. USPS – CITY CARRIER ASSISTANT
  109. US Veterans Health Administration – HEALTH TECHNICIAN (TELEHEALTH
  110. Waste Management – Heavy Equip Operator

