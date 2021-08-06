Looking for a new gig, job, or career? Here’s a roundup of some of the companies that are hiring right now in the Newport area.
All jobs were posted or provided to us within the last seven days and are located within five miles of downtown Newport.
Are you a business owner and manager who is hiring? Email your job opportunities, with a link to the job opportunity (in the format you see below) to ryan@whatsupnewp.com and we’ll make sure to include you in our next roundup.
Featured Job Fairs
Job Opportunities Available This Week
- Admiral Fitzroy Inn – Housekeeping Attendant
- Advantage Solutions – PART TIME EVENT SPECIALIST INSIDE BJ’S WHOLESALE CLUB
- Alliance Detective & Security Service – Part-time Seasonal Security Guard
- Alliance HealthCare Services – Patient Services Associate – Work from home opportunity
- Athleta – General Manager
- Avalonia – Retail Shop Assistant
- Balfour Beatty – Finance Specialist
- Berkshire Bank – Branch Supervisor
- Boys & Girls Club of Newport County – Front Office Administrator Full Time
- Brick Alley Pub – Kitchen Assistant, Line or Prep Cook, Servers
- Child & Family Services of Newport County – Intake Coordinator
- Chipotle – Restaurant Team Member – Crew (2296 – Middletown RI)
- Citizens – Citizens Teller
- City of Newport – CDL Drivers, Water Plant Operator, City Planner, Diversity & HR Generalist, Seasonal Employment
- Clarke Cooke House – Cooks (housing provided in Newport), Shuckers, Bussers, Waitstaff, Dishwashers (Apply within).
- Colbea EastSide Enterprise – Store Manager
- Compass Group – FOOD SERVICE WORKER (FULL-TIME AND PART-TIME)
- Conanicut Marine Services – Bartender
- Credence Management Solutions – Patient Safety Specialist -Navy
- Crossmark – RETAIL MERCHANDISER/RESETS PART TIME
- Cumberland Farms –Retail Sales Associate
- Davidson Hospitality Group – Banquet Server – Hotel Viking
- Designer Brands – Lead Store Associate Part-Time
- Diego’s Newport – Front of House Restaurant Staff
- Dollar Tree – SALES FLOOR ASSOCIATE
- Domino’s Pizza – Dishwasher
- Dutch Harbor Boatyard – Yard Hand at Dutch Harbor Boatyard, Launch Driver
- EBCAP – Lead Medical Receptionist (EBCAP0760), Teacher Associate Head Start (EBCAP0880)
- Embrace Home Loans – Junior Loan Officer
- Fogarty Center – In Home Helper / evening
- FoodLove Market – PIZZA COOK – $125/WEEK BONUS, $15-$21/HOUR
- Forest Trail Hotel – Guest Service Representative
- Freaky Burrito – Full Time Manager
- Frontier Technology – ~ Contract Specialist ~ Advisory Budget Analyst ~ U.S. Navy Program Analyst
- Giusto – Hosts
- GNC – Retail Part Time Sales Associate
- Gurney’s Newport – Engineering Staff
- Hammett Boat Inc. – Deckhand email: cmurray@nemarinepilots.com
- Homewood Suites – F&B Staff – Breakfast Attendant
- Hotel Viking – Open Interviews
- IDC – Dishwasher – Newport, RI
- International Tennis Hall OF Fame – Community Tennis and Student Services Manager
- IYRS – Composites Technology Teaching Assistant
- JoS.A.Bank – Retail Store Key Holder
- John Clarke Senior Living – Dietary Aide
- Kiel James Patrick – Retail Sales Associate
- Koman Government Solutions – Site Superintendent
- Landings Real Estate Group – Administrative Assistant
- LB&B Associates – Maritime Instructor (On-Call)
- Level Touch – Military Healthcare Project Coordinator
- Lifespan – Radiology Tech
- Lululemon – Key Leader
- Lumitech – Residential Integrator
- Marco’s Subs & Marco’s Cafe – All Positions | email marcossubsri@gmail.com with availability and experience (experience is not required, will train the right people)
- Marriott International – Director of Human Resources
- McLaughlin Research Group – ADMINISTRATIVE ASSISTANT-RC8
- Middletown Public Schools – 6th/7th/8th Grade Boys’ and Girls’ Cross Country Coach – ANTICIPATED PENDIN
- My Wedding Arch – General Manager
- Newport Aviation – Flight Instructor
- Newport Beach Hotel & Suites – Executive Housekeeper
- Newport Hotel Group – Training & Recruitment Coordinator
- Newport Marriott – All positions (stop by the job fair on August 7)
- Newport Public Schools – Spanish Teacher @ Thompson Middle School
- Newport Restaurant Group – SOUS CHEF
- Ninety Nine Restaurant – Dishwasher – $500 Incentive*
- OPT Physical Therapy – Physical Therapy Aide
- Paradise Cleaning & Restoration – Office Assistant
- Pelham Court Hotel – Front Desk/Housekeeping
- People’s Credit Union – Assistant Branch Manager – Middletown Branch
- Peregrine Property Management – Facilities Technician
- Petco – Sales Associate
- Pickles – All Positions | email marcossubsri@gmail.com with availability and experience (experience is not required, will train the right people)
- Planet Fitness – Club Manager
- Quality Inn & Suites – Front Desk Clerk
- Quality Transitions – Sales Executive
- RBS Global – Office Assistant
- RITBA – Part Time Toll Collector
- RN Staff – Registered Nurse
- SAIC – Stock Clerk
- Safe Harbor Marinas – Dockhand
- Salve Regina University – Programmer Analyst – Salve Regina University
- Serco North America – CNIC N6 Technical Support SME III
- Shaner Operating Corp – Guest Room Attendant The Newport Harbor Hotel & Marina
- Shaw’s – Retail Clerk
- Sherwin Williams – Sales Associate
- Skechers – Retail Assistant Store Manager (Part Time)
- Smoke House – Busser, Food Runner
- Sprout & Lentil – Cashier/Customer Service
- St. George’s School – Advancement Assistant
- St. Michael’s Country Day School – Extended Day Staff
- Starbucks – Barista
- Stoneacre – Bartender
- Suez – Chief Operator
- Sullivan Tire – Assistant Store Manager
- Sunglass Hut – Retail Store Associate
- The Coggeshall Club – Assistant Teacher
- The Newport Experience – Housekeeping: Lobby Attendant
- The Reef – Front and back of house staff (apply within)
- The Vanderbilt – Breakfast Server – Part Time – Guaranteed $25/hr through end of season!
- The Wayfinder Hotel – Housekeeper
- TNG Retail Services – Full time Travel Remodel Grocery Merchandiser – Northeast US
- Towne Park – Valet Parking Attendant – Newport Marriott (Up to $23/HR!!)
- Town Fair Tire – Automotive Tire Technician
- Travel & Leisure co. – Housekeeper (Part Time Seasonal) – Club Wyndham Onshore Resort
- Trinity Management – Maintenance Technician, Property Maintenance Technician
- University Orthopedics – Front Desk Receptionist
- US Naval Facilities Engineering Command – SUPERVISORY INTERDISCIPLINARY PLANNER
- USPS – CITY CARRIER ASSISTANT
- US Veterans Health Administration – HEALTH TECHNICIAN (TELEHEALTH
- Waste Management – Heavy Equip Operator