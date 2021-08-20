Team Jamaica makes its triumphant return to Newport, as the players arrive to challenge Team USA in the continuation of the Newport International Polo Series’ 30th Anniversary Season this Saturday, August 21st at 5pm.

The British Army brought Polo with them to Jamaica in the late 1800s, and the sport has remained a cultural mainstay in the Caribbean nation ever since. Jamaica’s rich Polo history first intertwined with Newport’s in 1994, and the renowned teams have become great friends and even greater rivals.

“Team Jamaica’s stamina on the dance floor is only outdone by their intensity on the field,” explains Dan Keating, Polo Series Founder in a statement, “and even though it’s a heated match, the vibe is always fun and friendly.”

For Jamaican and American players alike, Polo is often a family sport. A love for the fast-paced, adrenaline-pumping sport gets passed down the generations.

Shane Chin, Jamaica’s Team Captain since 2005, was introduced to the sport by his father, Junior. Junior Chin was one of the inaugural Jamaican players when the team debuted at the Newport International Polo Ground in 1994.

27 years later, Shane Chin will bring an all-star roster of Caribbean players with him to face team USA in Newport. Doug Henderson, Adam Laing, Charlie Chambers round out the talented Jamaican team.

At the match, local Caribbean eatery, Hummingbird Newport, will be serving up Jamaican culinary mainstays including Jerk Chicken, Oxtail, and rice and peas. Meals can be reserved online.

Lawn tickets are available online and at the gates. Pavilion upgrades will be available after the first chukker, with an admission purchase for Lawn seating. Standby seating options including Tailgates & Chalets are available at Gametime, 5PM at the Main Gate, first come first serve.

For more information, visit newportpolo.com.