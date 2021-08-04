Governor Dan McKee today will ceremonially sign five bills into law that support women’s health and equity, according to his office.



The first bill (2021-S 0270A, 2021 H 5261A) will ensure pay equity for all employees, regardless of gender or ethnicity.



The second bill (2021-S 0003A, 2021-H 5763) will ban health insurers from using gender rating, a discriminatory practice of charging women and men different premiums for individual insurance.



The third bill (2021-S 0086A, 2021-H 5083A) will require all public schools to provide feminine hygiene products at no cost.



The fourth bill (2021-S 0060, 2021-H 5289) will allow candidates for office to use campaign funds for child care while they are participating in campaign or officeholder activities.



The fifth bill (2021-S 0062Aaa, 2021-H 5370Aaa) will protect survivors of domestic and sexual violence by allowing people to request that their insurers send health communications directly to them instead of a parent or spouse.