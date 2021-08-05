Governor Dan McKee’s office today announced that Governor McKee, Lieutenant Governor Sabina Matos, Rhode Island Department of Health Director Nicole Alexander-Scott, M.D., M.P.H., and Executive Director of the COVID-19 Response Tom McCarthy will provide on Tuesday, August 10 at 2 pm an update on COVID-19, the Delta variant in Rhode Island, and the State’s continued response, recovery and vaccination efforts.

This update will replace the weekly media availability with the Governor and Lieutenant Governor. The weekly Tuesday 2:00 PM media availability will resume on August 17.

What’s Up Newp will include a way to watch as it is made available in the coming days.