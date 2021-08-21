Local heroes John Cafferty and the Beaver Brown Band hosted New Jersey pals Southside Johnny and the Asbury Jukes for an old-time rock show at the Providence Performing Arts Center on Friday, August 20th.

The joint was jumping as the two bands rocked the house with classic favorites while testing out a few new songs. Longtime fans were glad to get to a show at the state’s premier indoor theatre.

And the Providence Performing Arts Center was ready for the audience, with extra masks, hand sanitizer, and a new air purification system designed to keep everyone safe.

Both bands played their hits and expressed gratitude for just being out and playing live. Pandemic cobwebs were nowhere to be seen – they jumped right in where they left off. Throw in a bit of nostalgia, and indeed, it was a “Wild Summer Night” in the capital city.

What’s Up Newp’s Ken Abrams was there and shares some photos below.