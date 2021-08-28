A near sell-out crowd rocked out to the sounds of Kings of Leon Friday, August 27, 2021 at the Xfinity Center in Mansfield, Massachusetts. The Nashville, TN based-band pulled out all the hits for the show, a stop of the “When You See Yourself” tour.
Concert Photographer Rick Farrell was there to document the occasion. Check out his photos below.
