A near sell-out crowd rocked out to the sounds of Kings of Leon Friday, August 27, 2021 at the Xfinity Center in Mansfield, Massachusetts. The Nashville, TN based-band pulled out all the hits for the show, a stop of the “When You See Yourself” tour.

Concert Photographer Rick Farrell was there to document the occasion. Check out his photos below.

Ken Abrams

Lifestyle Editor Ken Abrams writes about music and more for What'sUpNewp, Providence Monthly, SO RI, and The Bay. He DJ's "The Kingston Coffeehouse" Tuesday nights, 6-9 PM on WRIU 90.3 FM.