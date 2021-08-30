It was a beautiful day for music Sunday, August 29th at Rose Larissa Park in East Providence where over 40 bands and artists played the 7th annual Rhode Island Folk Festival.

Over 1,000 fans attended the free event, which featured craft vendors and food trucks, along with a variety of local musicians performing folk to rock, alt-pop to Native American drumming. With the majority of performers coming from Rhode Island, it’s clear the range of local talent is impressive.

In its 7th year, the RI Folk Festival has grown into one of the state’s major summer music events. Among Sunday’s attendees were the Mayor of East Providence, Bob DaSilva, and the Lt. Governor of Rhode Island, Sabina Matos, who presented the Festival with a citation honoring the event.

WhatsUpNewp’s Rick Farrell was there and shares some photos below.

