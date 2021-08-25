(Cambridge, MA) Club Passim’s annual campfire. Festival returns in person for the first time in more than a year. More than 50 artists will perform both live and remotely throughout the weekend. Now in it’s 23rd year, campfire. is a celebration of Boston’s folk music scene and a way for the club to showcase emerging artists. The lineup is loaded with familiar acts like Sol y Canto and Dinty Child and rising stars like Gabriella Simpkins. Campfire. runs from 4:30PM – 11PM every night of Labor Day Weekend September 3rd – 6th. On Monday night there will be a special in the round performance featuring artists from Passim’s Global Roots Series. Tickets are available now at passim.org.

This year’s festival will alternate between live performances in the Cambridge club and video performances recorded at the artist’s home or studio. The entire festival will also be streamed online at Passim’s Facebook page and at passim.org/campfire.

Gabriella Simpkins

Campfire started 23 years ago, and has become the single-biggest way that Passim develops new talent and celebrates the Boston area’s amazing music community. The festival traditionally runs twice a year on both Memorial and Labor Day Weekends.

The entire campfire. Festival lineup can be found here <https://www.passim.org/live-music/club-passim/campfire-festival/> .

Passim is committed to providing a safe environment for all to work, listen, and enjoy live music. The club requires all staff, performers, and patrons to show proof of COVID-19 vaccine when they work, attend performances, classes, and workshops at Passim. Patrons will be asked to show their vaccination card or a photo of their vaccination card each time they enter the club. If a patron is not able to show proof of vaccination they will not be allowed to attend the performance, and their ticket purchase will be refunded. Passim recommends that all non-performers wear masks indoors unless they are actively eating or drinking.

About Passim

The mission of Passim is to provide truly exceptional and interactive live musical experiences for both performers and audiences, to nurture artists at all stages of their career, and to build a vibrant music community. Passim does so through their legendary listening venue, music school, artist grants and outreach programs. As a nonprofit since 1994, Passim carries on the heritage of our predecessors-the historic Club 47 (1958-1968) and for-profit Passim (1969-1994). We cultivate a diverse mix of musical traditions, where the emphasis is on the relationship between performers and audience and teachers and students. Located in Harvard Square, Passim serves Cambridge and the broader region by featuring local, national and international artists. Our ultimate goal is to help the performance arts flourish and thereby enrich the lives of members of our community. For a complete schedule, visit www.passim.org.

