Update: 12:40 pm – Pell Bridge, Jamestown Verrazanno Bridge, Mount Hope Bridge reopened to most traffic (Updated)

UPDATE 10:40 pm – Pell Bridge, Jamestown Verrazanno Bridge, Mount Hope Bridge closed to all traffic due to high winds (Updated)

The Rhode Island Turnpike and Bridge Authority (RITBA) this morning at 9:10 am announced that it has restricted access to the Newport Pell and Jamestown Verrazzano bridges for house trailers/RVs, empty enclosed trailers, or any vehicle that, in the opinion of law-enforcement personnel, may not safely cross the bridge will be prohibited from traveling the bridge. Motorists who are denied passage will be assisted with safely turning around.

Update – Just after 10:30 am, RITBA restricted access to the Mount Hope Bridge for house trailers/RVs, empty enclosed trailers, or any vehicle that, in the opinion of law-enforcement personnel, may not safely cross the bridge will be prohibited from traveling the bridge. Motorists who are denied passage will be assisted with safely turning around.

Under RITBA protocols, limited wind restrictions may be implemented when sustained wind speeds exceed 50 mph for a continuous period of 15 minutes or more; or wind gusts persistently exceed 50 mph over a period of 15 minutes.



According to RITBA’s website the following weather restrictions, closure of the bridge to all traffic will be considered if winds increase to a sustained 69 miles per hour in perpendicular directions.

Members of the public can check bridge conditions and closures by visiting our website at ritba.org, by calling RITBA at 401-423-0803, or on Twitter at @RIEZPASS.